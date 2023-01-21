Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) PT Raised to $22.00 at Truist Financial

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s current price.

CPRX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CPRX opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 28.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $174,482.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,699.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 942,703 shares of company stock valued at $14,867,756. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 63,674 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $714,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 113,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

