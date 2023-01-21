Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,612 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Alphabet Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

