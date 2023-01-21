Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Now Covered by Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

NYSE:WHD opened at $53.04 on Thursday. Cactus has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cactus will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 866.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

