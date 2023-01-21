Brett P. Monia Sells 25,066 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $989,856.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,879.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IONS opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

