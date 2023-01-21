Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $75.00 at UBS Group

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.81% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.
Boot Barn Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.12. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $105.66.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,948.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
