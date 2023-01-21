Blue Chip Partners Inc. Buys 217,873 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,957.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217,873 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.0% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,431,000 after buying an additional 11,103,769 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after buying an additional 6,343,615 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,861.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,489,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,640,000 after buying an additional 4,260,344 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,441,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,010,000 after buying an additional 4,244,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Up 5.7 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $99.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.16. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

