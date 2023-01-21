BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,004 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MVF. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 38.7% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,203,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,867,000 after acquiring an additional 893,075 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 94.1% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 476,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 231,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 193,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 68.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 188,771 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $7.13 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

