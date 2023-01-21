Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Equities research analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Transocean Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.79. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,877 shares of company stock worth $340,874. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,128 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,698,403 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $68,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,493 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

