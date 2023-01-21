Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$147.50

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.31.

NYSE:BMO opened at $98.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.73. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $122.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

