Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at BTIG Research

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FOLD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $13.61.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $195,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,686.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $195,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,686.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $117,090.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 823,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,965.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,768 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,692 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 442.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,485,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 50.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,626,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after acquiring an additional 884,400 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $8,185,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $9,009,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

