Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $293.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $299.00 to $293.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.57.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %

AMGN opened at $263.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Insider Activity

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.