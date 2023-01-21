Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $293.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $299.00 to $293.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.
AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.57.
Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %
AMGN opened at $263.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Amgen
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amgen (AMGN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.