Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 96.99% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALPN. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.
Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance
Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a market cap of $262.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.28. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.
Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $720,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $9,540,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 58.6% in the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,056,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth $31,368,000.
Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.
