Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,893.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Alphabet stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

