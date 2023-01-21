Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,901.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,444 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

