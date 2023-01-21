Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,232 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 118.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.73 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $98,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,347,204.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $98,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,919 shares of company stock worth $8,753,424 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

