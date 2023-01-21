Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 403.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 184.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $131.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $163.84.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.19 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a positive return on equity of 123.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,382 shares of company stock valued at $27,362,911. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.39.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

