Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $42.00 at B. Riley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AA. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Alcoa stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Alcoa by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Alcoa by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $242,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

