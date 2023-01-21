Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Lowered to $50.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

AA opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

