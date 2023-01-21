Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Lowered to $50.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.
Alcoa Price Performance
AA opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
