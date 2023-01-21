Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Short Interest Up 18.9% in December

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the December 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.47.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $248.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.74. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

