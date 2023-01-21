Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Down 15.1% in December

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 424,400 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 499,800 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGFY shares. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Agrify from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Agrify to $1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Agrify
In other news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang purchased 2,307,692 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,361,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,999.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang bought 2,307,692 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,361,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Guichao Hua bought 54,264 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,617,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agrify
Agrify Stock Up 9.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $0.59 on Friday. Agrify has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.
Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($12.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($10.05). Agrify had a negative return on equity of 67.86% and a negative net margin of 208.40%. The company had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Analysts forecast that Agrify will post -25.32 earnings per share for the current year.
About Agrify
Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
Read More
