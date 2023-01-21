Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Down 15.1% in December

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 424,400 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 499,800 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGFY shares. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Agrify from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Agrify to $1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Agrify alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Agrify

In other news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang purchased 2,307,692 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,361,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,999.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang bought 2,307,692 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,361,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Guichao Hua bought 54,264 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,617,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agrify

Agrify Stock Up 9.7 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merlin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Agrify by 66.4% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 351,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 140,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Agrify by 808.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 91,763 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC boosted its holdings in Agrify by 150.0% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Agrify by 72.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Agrify during the first quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $0.59 on Friday. Agrify has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($12.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($10.05). Agrify had a negative return on equity of 67.86% and a negative net margin of 208.40%. The company had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Analysts forecast that Agrify will post -25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agrify

(Get Rating)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.