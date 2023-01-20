Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 18,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,220,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,849,000 after acquiring an additional 413,562 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,583,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,723,000 after purchasing an additional 305,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPG. CIBC decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.22. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $881.85 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 48.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

