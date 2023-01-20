Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,457 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 215,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5,965.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 53,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

