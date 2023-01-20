Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Rush Island Management LP boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,935,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,459 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,696,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,904,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,523,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,250,000 after acquiring an additional 874,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $12.41 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 344.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Hotels & Resorts

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.