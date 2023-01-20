Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,649,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,454,000 after acquiring an additional 844,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,869,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 458,965 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,343,000 after acquiring an additional 418,662 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,871,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,027,000 after acquiring an additional 325,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of KW opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 20.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

