US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

ADC opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.00. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

