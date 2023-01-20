US Bancorp DE Sells 1,861 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.3% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 414.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.76. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $434.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

