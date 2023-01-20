US Bancorp DE Sells 167 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in F5 were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in F5 by 3.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in F5 by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in F5 by 106.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in F5 by 14.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in F5 in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $140.95 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $234.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,985.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

