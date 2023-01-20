US Bancorp DE Sells 167 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in F5 were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in F5 by 3.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in F5 by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in F5 by 106.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in F5 by 14.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in F5 in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
F5 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $140.95 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $234.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at F5
In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,985.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.
About F5
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
