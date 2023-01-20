US Bancorp DE Sells 1,202 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 34.4% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.36.

NYSE:MHK opened at $111.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $165.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day moving average is $107.66.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

