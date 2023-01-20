US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,877 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Argo Group International worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 19.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.7% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.99. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $59.49.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $2.57. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.60 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.42%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

