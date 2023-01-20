US Bancorp DE Raises Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in argenx were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in argenx by 69.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 107.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 32.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Price Performance

ARGX opened at $381.98 on Friday. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $249.50 and a 12 month high of $407.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $381.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative net margin of 295.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. The business had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -15.62 EPS for the current year.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded argenx to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on argenx from €405.00 ($440.22) to €450.00 ($489.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.83.

About argenx

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.