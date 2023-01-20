US Bancorp DE Makes New Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 94,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 41,967 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 655,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 76,353 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

SIVR opened at $22.93 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

