US Bancorp DE Has $909,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vistra were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Vistra by 6.2% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 113,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 16.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 961,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Vistra by 161.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 54,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $233,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,671.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $233,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,671.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Vistra stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $27.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -74.76%.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

