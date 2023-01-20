US Bancorp DE Has $785,000 Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ExlService were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ExlService by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 60.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Trading Down 1.1 %

EXLS opened at $165.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.28 and its 200-day moving average is $168.71. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $191.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. ExlService had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $361.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,035 shares of company stock worth $1,806,792. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

