US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 47.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth $41,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFG. Raymond James decreased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NFG stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.