TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $21.46 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,158 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $282.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.33.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $231.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

