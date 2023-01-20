Truist Financial Corp Purchases 197 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $286.72 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 141.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $836.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.40.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $726,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,674,254.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,625 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

