Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 20.7% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 221,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,086,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after buying an additional 97,520 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $92.75.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at $947,337.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,737 shares of company stock worth $5,738,675 over the last ninety days. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.