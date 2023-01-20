Strs Ohio Boosts Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 390.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at $263,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dorman Products by 3.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Dorman Products by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $681,839.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,383.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ DORM opened at $86.69 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $119.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DORM. StockNews.com lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Further Reading

