Strs Ohio Acquires 12,200 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 182.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 55.8% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. The business had revenue of $292.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BE. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $138,250.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $622,793.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,503.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $138,250.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,822 shares of company stock worth $1,410,274. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

