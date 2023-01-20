Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,704 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.8% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.93 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.23. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.33.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

