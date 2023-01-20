SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $34,351,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 173.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after buying an additional 182,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 492.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after buying an additional 132,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE SITE opened at $130.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $197.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 23.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.