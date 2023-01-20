Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $99,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $109,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 20.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Regency Centers Trading Down 1.0 %

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Shares of REG stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.19. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.