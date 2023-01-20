Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,174 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,939 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,172 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,867 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,763 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $54.37 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

