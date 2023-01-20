Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 11,299 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,299 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 64,919 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.93.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE:BE opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 80,741.48% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $292.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $71,588.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,274. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.