Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,888 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,234 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 11.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in SouthState in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.89. The firm had revenue of $435.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 29.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,328.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SouthState from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.