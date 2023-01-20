Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,523 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 223.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $100,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,857,833 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,656,000 after purchasing an additional 128,278 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

