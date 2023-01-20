Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 44.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 676.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.63.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 6.1 %

FND stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.84. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

