Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $57.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $66.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.