Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 16,036 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,338,000 after buying an additional 138,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,661,000 after acquiring an additional 255,851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after acquiring an additional 119,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 14,052.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,114,000 after purchasing an additional 777,516 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 42.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 228,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avangrid to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.