Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,326 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.0% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

